The Boogermobile is no more, ESPN announced on Tuesday. Analyst Booger McFarland will join play-by-play man Joe Tessitore in the Monday Night Football booth for the 2019 season.

Lisa Salters will serve as the network's sideline reporter and former NFL official John Parry is slated to join ESPN as an officiating analyst.

McFarland spent much of 2018 as a field-level analyst by sitting perched atop a mobile structure in the stands. But he will move into the booth this season and join Tessitore after Jason Witten's departure from ESPN to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys.

“Booger’s insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job," ESPN executive Stephanie Druly said in a statement. "He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth – and with Lisa – will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall."

2019 marks the 50th season of Monday Night Football. Tessitore will begin his second season as the program's play-by-play man after replacing Sean McDonough in 2018.

Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader in Week 1. The Saints will host the Texans in the early game, followed by the Broncos' battle with the Raiders in Oakland.