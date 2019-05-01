Former Colts punter Pat McAfee expressed his disappointment after being passed over for ESPN's Monday Night Football team on Wednesday. FOX previously gave McAfee a shot during the Dec. 30th broadcast of the Packers vs. Lions game.

McAfee launched the #McAfeeForMNF campaign on Twitter in March and was hopeful about replacing Jason Witten after he left the ESPN booth to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys. But the network announced its team for 2019 on Wednesday and featured Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore and Lisa Salters as its three-person team.

"[ESPN] made their #MNF broadcasting announcement today, I wasn’t a part of it, but I refuse to give up all hope in the decision makers at the TV networks," McAfee tweeted on Wednesday. "I think something rather large is around the corner, just excited 2 see where it comes from. You all are the absolute best. Thanks 4 riding this wave of life with me. We’re in this together. Cheers."

McAfee spent eight years as Indianapolis' punter from 2009-16. He's been a relative renaissance man since his retirement. He briefly joined Barstool Sports and then signed a multi-year contract with the WWE.