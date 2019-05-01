Pat McAfee Still Hopeful for Broadcast Career After Missing on ESPN Monday Night Football Team

The former Colts punter launched the #McAfeeForMNF campaign in April. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 01, 2019

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee expressed his disappointment after being passed over for ESPN's Monday Night Football team on Wednesday. FOX previously gave McAfee a shot during the Dec. 30th broadcast of the Packers vs. Lions game.

McAfee launched the #McAfeeForMNF campaign on Twitter in March and was hopeful about replacing Jason Witten after he left the ESPN booth to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys. But the network announced its team for 2019 on Wednesday and featured Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore and Lisa Salters as its three-person team.

"[ESPN] made their #MNF broadcasting announcement today, I wasn’t a part of it, but I refuse to give up all hope in the decision makers at the TV networks," McAfee tweeted on Wednesday. "I think something rather large is around the corner, just excited 2 see where it comes from. You all are the absolute best. Thanks 4 riding this wave of life with me. We’re in this together. Cheers."

You can read McAfee's entire thread below: 

McAfee spent eight years as Indianapolis' punter from 2009-16. He's been a relative renaissance man since his retirement. He briefly joined Barstool Sports and then signed a multi-year contract with the WWE

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message