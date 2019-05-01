Tua Tagovailoa Heavily Favored to Go No. 1 Overall in 2020 NFL Draft

Tagovailoa is also the current Heisman favorite at 5-2.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 01, 2019

The 2019 NFL draft ended just five days ago, but bettors can already put down some money on the first overall pick of the 2020 draft.

The Superbook at the Westgate Las Vegas is taking bets on next year’s No. 1 pick, and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a heavy favorite at 1-2 odds. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert are second at 7-1 odds.

In 2018, Tagovailoa passed for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns, adding five on the ground on his way to leading Alabama to the national championship game. He finished runner-up in the Heisman Trophy race to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the top pick in this year's draft.

Tagovailoa is also the current Heisman favorite at 5-2, ahead of Clemson sophomore Trevor Lawrence (7-2).

The 2020 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas next April.

