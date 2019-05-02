Joey Bosa Found His Game of Thrones Cameo Thanks to His Big Nose

That's one way to point yourself out.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 02, 2019

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 8 of Game of Thrones

The Long Night is over. The Battle of Winterfell has come and gone. Many of Game of Thrones's main character's fates are still up in the air, and while several pressing questions surround the show's latest installment, one, in particular, had some NFL fans scratching their heads.

Where was Joey Bosa?

On Thursday, the Chargers' third-year defensive end may have found the answer. Bosa, who was set to appear in the HBO hit series's final season, shared his cameo from last week's battle on Instagram. 

The shot was so hard to find, Bosa said he had to rely on locating his "big nose" to spot it.

"After a few days of searching I think I found my big nose in the beginning of the battle of last week's episode," Bosa shared. "It's not much but I think we found it."

Bosa didn't reveal if he and his "big nose" survived the battle, but guessing by the sheer number of white walkers he had to fend off, it's unlikely he did. 

Luckily for Bosa, an avid Thrones fan who has watched the entire series in sequence twice, three episodes remain in Season 8. He may no longer be in the show, but his watch has not yet ended.

