San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw is receiving praise after a grateful father took to Twitter on Saturday to thank Greenlaw for protecting his daughter at a fraternity party in 2015.

Moments after the 49ers selected Greenlaw in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft, Gerry Dales posted a series of tweets revealing that his daughter Meghan had been at the same party as Greenlaw when the two were freshmen at the University of Arkansas. Dales said the pair knew each other from their time together at Fayetteville High in Arkansas.

A male student was "all over" Dales's daughter at the party, and when the man attempted to get her to leave with him after "slipping something into her drink when she wasn't paying attention," Greenlaw stepped in.

"[Greenlaw] was a starter on the Razorbacks. His place was not secure. He was underage and at a kegger. He wasn’t drinking, but if there was a fight he was risking getting thrown off the team," Dales said. "In some ways, he was risking everything. And he risked it for my daughter."

Greenlaw confirmed the story on Thursday, telling reporters he stayed with Meghan until her friend showed up and was able to get her home safely.

"I felt like I kind of needed to step in, so I did that, and I'm thankful that it stopped when it did and I took action," Greenlaw said. "You never know what could have happened. I pray to God nothing would have, but I was just doing it because that's just what I felt like was right at the time."

Dales did not previously disclose the story out of fear that Greelaw would be criticized for attending the party while underage. When the 49ers selected him with the No. 148 pick, Dales felt it was then appropriate to share.

"He had my daughter's back, and for that I will always owe him," Dales wrote in a tweet. "So, do me a favor. Root for Dre. He's a good kid with a good heart."