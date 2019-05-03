New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won six Super Bowl titles and three regular season MVP awards, and is considered by many to be best quarterback of all time.

So why isn't he one of the league's highest paid players, despite all of those accomplishments?

"That’s a good question. That’s usually, when I don’t want to answer a question, I always say, ‘That’s a good question,'” Brady said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel LIve!". “I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife makes a lot of money."

His wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, made $10 million in the last year, according to Forbes, making her one of the highest paid in her profession.

The 41-year-old Brady is currently 17th in salary when it comes to annual value. Brady is set to make $14 million in base salary with a $27 million cap hit for the 2019 season.

Brady goes on to explain his salary compared to other players in the league.

“I’m a little smarter than you think. Actually, it’s a salary cap," Brady said. "You can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others. And for a competitive advantage standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me.”