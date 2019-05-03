Eagles Sign Former Redskins LB Zach Brown to One-Year, $3 Million Deal

Brown spent the past two seasons with the Washington Redskins.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 03, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed linebacker Zach Brown to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

A second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2012, Brown spent his first four seasons ith the Tennessee Titans. He recorded 92 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in his rookie season with the team.

Brown, 29, signed with the Bills in 2016 and earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods that season. He paced the AFC with 149 tackles and set a single-game career high with 17 tackles against the New England Patriots that year. 

Brown joined the Redskins in 2017, when he led the league in tackles (127) before missing the final three games of the season due to injury. Brown posted 96 tackles in 16 games in 2018.

According to ProFootball Talk, Brown's deal with the Eagles is worth $3 million.

The Eagles finished the 2018 season with a 9–7 record and lost to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

 

 

