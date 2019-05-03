Super Bowl LIV will have fewer but longer commercial breaks than previous years, Jon Ourand of the Sports Business Daily reported on Friday.

According to Ourand, the NFL and Fox have agreed to run four ad breaks per quarter during next year's game instead of the five they had run for the past three decades. The breaks will be longer, with each running for two and a half minutes instead of just two.

"For several years now, we have been working with our broadcast partners to make changes to our game broadcasts that are intended to improve the viewing experience,” NFL VP/Broadcasting Cathy Yancy said. “We’ve seen positive results from these efforts.”

Similar changes were made for non-Super Bowl postseason games over the last two years. FOX added that the change is unlikely to affect ad sales.

Super Bowl LIV is set to air on Feb. 2, 2020.