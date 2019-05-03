Tom Brady Throws the Perfect Spiral to Break Matt Damon's Window for Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot/YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon is still going strong.

By Jenna West
May 03, 2019

The feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon is still going strong thanks to Tom Brady.

Brady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night to discuss his training methods, which led to the host asking the Patriots quarterback if he could show off his throwing skills.

Guillermo, the show's famous security guard, deemed it unsafe for Brady to throw the ball indoors, and the three men squeezed into a taxi to go on an adventure to someone's house instead.

Once they arrived, Kimmel asked Brady to throw the football at a second-floor window of the house, and the six-time Super Bowl champion threw a perfect spiral to smash the window. It turned out that Damon supposedly lived at the house, and he came storming out upset over his broken window.

Kimmel acted like it was an accident, but of course, this was just another scheme to anger his longtime enemy. The host had a few other tricks up his sleeve to rile up Damon and ruin his chance to take the perfect picture with Brady.

It looks the beef between these two won't be squashed any time soon.

