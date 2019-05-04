Nearly 18 months after Ryan Shazier was told he had a 20% chance of ever walking again, the Steelers linebacker danced at his wedding.

Shazier suffered a serious spinal injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017 which left him unable to walk. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since been working slowly toward a full recovery.

While Shazier is still a long way from returning to football, a video shared on Twitter from his wedding Friday night showed him happily back on his feet.

Ryan Shazier dancing at his wedding.



Amazing.pic.twitter.com/G06Vev6hRk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2019

In August, Shazier showed up at Steelers practice and walked across the field unassisted. He went back to Paul Brown Stadium in October to walk on the field where his injury occurred. Shazier shared an inspirational video in December–one year after undergoing surgery–of himself deadlifting to regain strength in his legs.

The Steelers officially placed Shazier on the reserve/physically unable to perform list for 2019 in March and will toll his contract into 2019. Shazier has made substantial progress since the injury and plans to return to football at some point, and, while he will not play in 2019, the Steelers' decision offers Shazier a chance to return to the field at some point.

Shazier was the No. 15 pick in the 2015 NFL draft and has made two Pro Bowls with Pittsburgh.