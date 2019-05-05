What do you do when you're a rich athlete at the Kentucky Derby and the race ended with the favorite getting disqualified after winning the race? You bet on something more ridiculous than horses racing.

So for former Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Danny Amendola, that means putting up $100,000 on whether or not Amendola can launch a football a certain distance at a target.

Of course Tom Brady and the boys capped off Saturday at the Kentucky Derby with a $100K bet on throwing a football 😂



It's hard to tell exactly who won, but it seems like from Brady's reaction that he was underestimating Amendola's cannon.

Maybe Brady forgot how good Amendola's arm is since he didn't see him in practice this season after Amendola left New England for Miami. Considering Amendola had two completions of over 20 yards with the Patriots and a 28-yard touchdown pass with Miami this season, Brady should have thought a little harder about making this bet.

However, Brady might have removed all memories he had of Amendola throwing passes after the last one he threw with the Patriots.

But, Brady could have afforded to lose this bet since his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, makes a lot of money.