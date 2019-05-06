Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade at Paul Pierce After Celtics' Game 4 Loss

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw some subtle shade at Paul Pierce after Milwaukee's Game 4 win Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 06, 2019

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw some subtle shade at ESPN's Paul Pierce following the Bucks' Game 4 playoff win over the Celtics on Monday. The Bucks now lead the series 3–1. 

Rodgers, who became part of the Bucks' ownership team last April, tweeted, "Maybe Paul Pierce was right" after the game. 

The tweet was in reference to Pierce's NBA playoff prediction after Game 1, which the Celtics won 112–90. He said the series was over, and "I don't know where Milwaukee goes from here."

Don't worry, the take garnered surprise from Pierce's co-hosts too. 

After Boston's Game 3 loss, Pierce was still standing strong, telling TMZ, "Celtics in 6, homie. Stop playin'." But while there's still basketball to play, Pierce's take is already making the rounds again on social media. 

