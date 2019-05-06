Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw some subtle shade at ESPN's Paul Pierce following the Bucks' Game 4 playoff win over the Celtics on Monday. The Bucks now lead the series 3–1.

Rodgers, who became part of the Bucks' ownership team last April, tweeted, "Maybe Paul Pierce was right" after the game.

Maybe Paul Pierce was right @bucks #3-1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 7, 2019

The tweet was in reference to Pierce's NBA playoff prediction after Game 1, which the Celtics won 112–90. He said the series was over, and "I don't know where Milwaukee goes from here."

Don't worry, the take garnered surprise from Pierce's co-hosts too.

Paul Pierce, professional L taker pic.twitter.com/PK7ruPPxcc — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 7, 2019

After Boston's Game 3 loss, Pierce was still standing strong, telling TMZ, "Celtics in 6, homie. Stop playin'." But while there's still basketball to play, Pierce's take is already making the rounds again on social media.