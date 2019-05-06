Last Chance U Fan Favorite Ronald Ollie Signs With Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent

Ronald Ollie was on the first season of the popular Netflix series and then transferred to Nicholls State where he played on the defensive line.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 06, 2019

East Mississippi Community College has another alum it can tout for a successful football career.

Ronald Ollie, a former defensive tackle at the JUCO featured during the first two seasons of the Netflix series Last Chance U, has signed a contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Ollie was not invited to the combine, but at his Pro Day, he ran a 4.87 40-yard dash and showcased a 35-inch vertical leap, both marks that would have been top 10 at his position at the combine.

The 6'2", nearly 300-pound television star became a hit among fans during the first season of the Netflix docuseries. He left EMCC following the 2015 season and was with Nicholls State for the 2016 campaign. He then took a year off from football before returning last season, when he tallied five sacks, 12.5 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick in 12 games.

After going undrafted, Ollie was invited to Oakland's rookie mini-camp where he earned a contract with the team.

Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop profiled Ollie and his journey to the NFL ahead of last month's draft.

