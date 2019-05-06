East Mississippi Community College has another alum it can tout for a successful football career.

Ronald Ollie, a former defensive tackle at the JUCO featured during the first two seasons of the Netflix series Last Chance U, has signed a contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

From Shubuta To Oakland ‼️ Proud To Be A Raider #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sZSo1Yl4zq — Ronald Ollie YA DIGG!!! (@RonaldOllie) May 6, 2019

Ollie was not invited to the combine, but at his Pro Day, he ran a 4.87 40-yard dash and showcased a 35-inch vertical leap, both marks that would have been top 10 at his position at the combine.

The 6'2", nearly 300-pound television star became a hit among fans during the first season of the Netflix docuseries. He left EMCC following the 2015 season and was with Nicholls State for the 2016 campaign. He then took a year off from football before returning last season, when he tallied five sacks, 12.5 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick in 12 games.

After going undrafted, Ollie was invited to Oakland's rookie mini-camp where he earned a contract with the team.

Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop profiled Ollie and his journey to the NFL ahead of last month's draft.