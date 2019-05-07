The beauty of rookie camp and voluntary workout season is that we’re still months away from having relentless optimism trashed in favor of cold, hard cynicism.

Pretty much every team has gotten better. As a fan of having a relatively sunny disposition, you could look at almost any roster right now and think “O.K., maybe if things get weird, we end up in the playoffs.”

However, lurking beneath the surface are things we aren’t talking much about, either because football fatigue is still in effect and it’s too early to care, or because there seems to be a long enough time before the season starts for an issue to resolve itself.

Here are three such things:

1. Cam Newton still isn’t throwing… MMQB teammate Albert Breer says it’s no big deal. It’s good for the young QBs, especially Will Grier, to get the reps. Newton won’t forget how to throw a football. That being said, those who remember the tail end of last season have to recognize the seriousness of a shoulder issue and offseason shoulder surgery in general.

2. Le’Veon Bell is already rationalizing his work-from-home routine… While I am fully in favor of WFH-ing, and honestly, if I were Bell, I would probably also opt to train away from the team for such a critical season given an unfamiliarity with the new coaching and medical staff. But this is low-hanging fruit for a skeptical fan base with high expectations. Not to mention, a coaching staff full of machismo.

3. Dak Prescott hasn’t signed a new deal… Again, it’s early. But it just feels strange that this isn’t being obsessed over yet. Prescott has played well enough to earn a next-in-line contract that would earn him more than $30 million APY. It would also upend a Cowboys’ salary cap table that has a lot of big bills coming soon.

HOT READS

PRESS COVERAGE

1. Doesn’t the Bears’ oddly robust kicking competition ensure that there will be another weird kicking gaffe at some point this season?

2. With Ben Roethlisberger signed, Philip Rivers is next on the 2004 QB contract turnstile. He, however, doesn’t seem to be in a hurry.

3. The XFL has announced its TV partners for 2020.

4. What is it like to get smashed by Jeopardy! robot James Holzhauer

5. If you’re in a dynasty fantasy football league, do you draft Kyler Murray in round 1?

THE KICKER

The most recent 10-day forecast shows no signs of the weather eclipsing 70 degrees in the greater NYC area until at least May 20. Carry on.

