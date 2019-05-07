Le'Veon Bell won't be returning to voluntary offseason workouts until "it's time to play football," the New York Jets running back said on Monday.

Bell, who was absent from the Jets' voluntary three-day minicamp last month, took to social media Monday night to explain and defend his decision to skip some of the team's offseason workouts.

"I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be...I'm not just tryna win football games, I want a ring," Bell said on Instagram. "I want to desperately show everybody what I can REALLY do...I'll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around."

Bell attended the team's first week of workouts before skipping on all of them since. Coach Adam Gase told reporters last month he was unconcerned about the running back's absence.

"It's voluntary," Gase said. "(Bell) was here that first week, and we got a lot of good information that week to him."

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason. The deal includes $27 million in fully guaranteed money.

Bell, a two-time All-Pro, last played in 2017, when he rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also recorded 85 catches for 655 yards and two scores.

The Jets will hold their second minicamp and first mandatory event on June 4.