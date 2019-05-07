While the 2019 NFL draft is in the books, the next wave of free agency is set to begin on Tuesday, with teams looking to continue to bolster their rosters before the start of the regular season.

Teams with money to spend still have a pool of talent to work with. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah remain on the market. Morris Claiborne, Jamie Collins, Jay Ajayi, Glover Quin and Shane Ray are also still seeking a new home.

Because signings after May 7 do not count against future compensatory draft picks, teams will have fresh motivation to explore the top veterans still available.

Here are the latest rumors as teams look to finalize their rosters.

• The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly working toward a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott that would "approach $30 million annually." The team has made "more progress" toward a new deal with Prescott than with wide receiver Amari Cooper. (Clarence E. Hill Jr., Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• Kicker Marquette King is visiting the Texans. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• DeForest Buckner and the 49ers are "far apart" on long-term contract negotiations. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Oakland Raiders are working out free agent guard Richie Incognito. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Miami Dolphins are reportedly eyeing linebacker Nick Perry in free agency. (Adam H. Beasley, Miami Herald)