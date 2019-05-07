Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. is confident that his new team has the players and talent to become the NFL's next dynasty.

Of course to do that, the Browns have to make at least the postseason, a plateau they have not reached since the 2002 season.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” Beckham told GQ Magazine. “turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots.”

Beckham says he believes that Baker Mayfield, who set the rookie record for touchdown passes last year, is already one of the league's best quarterbacks.

"I would say he's next, but I feel like he's now,” Beckham said.. “He's Brett Favre—he's going to be a Hall of Famer.”

The 26-year-old Beckham was traded in March by the New York Giants with defensive end Olivier Vernon to Cleveland for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.

He will be entering the first season of a five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed last year.