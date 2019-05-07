Prosecutors Accuse Robert Kraft's Lawyers of Lying in Court

Two of Robert Kraft's attorneys are being accused of lying in his solicitation of prostitution case.

By Associated Press
May 07, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two of Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s defense attorneys are being accused of lying by prosecutors in his solicitation of prostitution case.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday asking that attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck be held in contempt.

Prosecutors say Spiro falsely accused Jupiter police officer Scott Kimbark in court last week of telling other officers he would lie to justify the traffic stop of another Orchids of Asia Day Spa customer. Officers stopped customers after alleged traffic violations to learn their identities so they could be charged later.

Prosecutors say recordings of Kimbark show he never said anything like that. Prosecutors say Burck abetted Spiro.

In a phone interview, Burck denied the allegations. He said prosecutors are “desperate.”

Kraft pleaded not guilty.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message