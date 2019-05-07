San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says he isn't too worried about rookie Nick Bosa's recent flap with his social media posting, because it will only become an issue if Bosa turns out to be a bust.

The 49ers selected Bosa with the second overall pick in last month's draft, but before the former Ohio State defensive end was drafted he had to answer questions about his social media activities, including calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick "a clown" for protesting the national anthem.

"One thing about football is that nobody really cares what you say if you can play," Sherman told The Sacramento Bee. "At the end of the day, I think a guy that has played with African Americans his whole life, not saying he can't be racist, but they know how to maneuver around African Americans."

Sherman says he is worried about Bosa's production and if he can be a good teammate.

"When you're at Ohio State, it's not like Ohio State's an all-white school. So I don't think that's going to ever be an issue," Sherman said,. "I think, at the end of the day, your beliefs are your beliefs ... but when you're in the building and you're a football player and you're a teammate, you handle yourself accordingly. And I think he understands that."

The 49ers are hopeful that Bosa's arrival in San Francisco can help a defense that struggled in 2018, giving up 27.2 points a game with a league low seven takeaways.