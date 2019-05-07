Richard Sherman Says Nick Bosa's Social Media Comments Only An Issue If He Can't Play

Richard Sherman on rookie Nick Bosa: If he can play, he can play. If he can't play, he won't be here,"

By Scooby Axson
May 07, 2019

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says he isn't too worried about rookie Nick Bosa's recent flap with his social media posting, because it will only become an issue if Bosa turns out to be a bust.

The 49ers selected Bosa with the second overall pick in last month's draft, but before the former Ohio State defensive end was drafted he had to answer questions about his social media activities, including calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick "a clown" for protesting the national anthem.

"One thing about football is that nobody really cares what you say if you can play," Sherman told The Sacramento Bee. "At the end of the day, I think a guy that has played with African Americans his whole life, not saying he can't be racist, but they know how to maneuver around African Americans."

Sherman says he is worried about Bosa's production and if he can be a good teammate.

"When you're at Ohio State, it's not like Ohio State's an all-white school. So I don't think that's going to ever be an issue," Sherman said,. "I think, at the end of the day, your beliefs are your beliefs ... but when you're in the building and you're a football player and you're a teammate, you handle yourself accordingly. And I think he understands that."

The 49ers are hopeful that Bosa's arrival in San Francisco can help a defense that struggled in 2018, giving up 27.2 points a game with a league low seven takeaways. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message