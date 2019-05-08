The AAF Paid Marshawn Lynch $5,000 in Quarters For a Two-Minute Interview

Lynch attended the AAF's quarterback draft in November 2018 before his cousin Josh Johnson was selected with the No. 1 pick. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 08, 2019

The demise of the Alliance of American Football has been detailed at length since the league shuttered on April 2, but Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr unveiled a particularly strange story involving Marshawn Lynch and a staggering amount of loose change. 

Lynch reportedly attended the AAF's quarterback draft in November 2018 to support his cousin Josh Johsnon, per Orr. The former Seahawks and Raiders running back then agreed to a two-minute interview at the Luxor casino in Las Vegas in exchange for $5,000, but the payment became quite complicated shortly therafter. 

"When a check was presented to Lynch, he asked that his money be delivered instead in quarters—which AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol took seriously," Orr wrote. "In the end, 20,000 quarters were delivered to Lynch’s room and the interview apparently took place... but no one ever saw it. It didn’t air."

The AAF failed to fill the NFL's offseason void, but another upstart league is slated to kick off in February 2020. The XFL will make its debut six days after Super Bowl LIV, broadcasting half their games on ABC and FOX. 

