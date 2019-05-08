Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson revealed on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder.

Thompson, who worked as a Packers executive for 13 years, announced the news in a statement.

"Late in the 2017 season, Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers," he said. "At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager. In consultation with team physician Dr. John Gray, I began a complete health evaluation that has included second opinions over the last year from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic and the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder. I feel that it’s important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the autonomic nervous system controls much of the body's involuntary functions. Symptoms can include issues with "the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions." Other symptoms can include fatigue, lightheadedness and cognitive impairment.

Thompson went on to thank Dr. Gray, the Packers and his family for their support and said it is his "hope and belief" that he can overcome the disorder.