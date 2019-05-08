Report: Ziggy Ansah, Seahawks Agree to One-Year Contract

The Seahawks added Ansah as a pass-rushing replacement for the departed Frank Clark.

By Kaelen Jones
May 08, 2019

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah and the Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ansah, a one-time Pro Bowler, spent each of the first six seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. He's recorded 48 total sacks and 60 tackles for loss throughout his career.

Ansah, 29, was placed on injured reserve last season after suffering through injuries. Ansah appeared in seven games in 2018 and played under the franchise tag.

The 2013 draft's fifth overall pick will serve as an immediate replacement for the departed Frank Clark, who Seattle traded to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

