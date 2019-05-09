Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Plans to Play For at Least Three More Years

Roethlisberger, 37, signed a two-year contract before the NFL draft.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 09, 2019

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plans to play at least three more years in the NFL, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.

According to Breer, Roethlisberger met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II before the free agency period began and informed him of his future plans. In addition to telling Rooney that he hoped to compete for at least three more seasons, Roethlisberger also set the stage for his fourth and potentially final contract with the team.

Roethlisberger, 37, previously said he intends to play "three to five more years" despite publicly discussing retirement following the 2016 season. The veteran quarterback signed a two-year, $68 million extension before the NFL draft. He was entering his final year of a four-year, $87.4 million contract extension that was signed in 2015.

Last season, Roethlisberger led the league in pass attempts (675), completions (452) and passing yards (5,129), all career highs. He also threw a career-best 34 touchdown passes.

The Steelers finished the season 9-6-1 and missed the playoffs after losing the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens.

