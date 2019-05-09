Former New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson is visiting with the New England Patriots and is effectively ending his retirement, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

According to the report, Watson is also considering the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Watson, 38, announced that he was going to retire at the end of the 2018 season. He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season, playing in all 16 regular season games.

Watson was originally drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 draft, spending six seasons there.

The 14-year-veteran has also played for Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens as well as his two stints with Saints.

He won a championship with New England after the team's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, although he missed the game with a knee injury.

In his career, he has 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.