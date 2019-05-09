Bills QB Derek Anderson Retires After 14 NFL Seasons

Derek Anderson was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of 2005.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 09, 2019

After 14 seasons in the NFL, Derek Anderson is calling it a career.

The Bills released a statement Thursday announcing that their 35-year-old quarterback was hanging it up.

"Derek let me know a few weeks back that he wasn’t sure if he could be committed [for the season] and wanted to still think about it," general manager Brandon Beane said in the statement. "So I knew going into the draft that this was something that could potentially happen. But it wasn’t definite. We talked this week and he let me know today that he is going to retire."

Anderson started two games for Buffalo last season as the team dealt with multiple injuries to its various quarterbacks. He completed 60 of his passes but tossed four interceptions in those contests.

Originally drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2005, Anderson spent time with the Browns, Cardinals and Panthers before coming to the Bills. He's played in at least two games in each season since 2006.

In 2007, he earned his lone career Pro Bowl nod as he helped guide Cleveland to a 10-6 mark, the team's best record since it went 11-5 in 1994. Anderson had 3,787 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in that season along with three rushing scores.

