Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 8 of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is no stranger to featuring sports figures in cameo appearances. This Sunday, it appears the hit HBO series could be introducing the world to another.

According to Cheesehead TV founder Aaron Nagler, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to on the next episode of Game of Thrones. While there hasn't been any confirmation if the rumors are true, things are starting to look like they add up.

It's no secret that Rodgers is a big fan of the show. The two-time NFL MVP previously correctly predicted that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen were related. He's also promoted the show ahead of its final season and regularly shows up to the practice facility wearing a shirt with Tyrion Lannister's famous line, "That's what I do; I drink and I know things."

On April 21, Rodgers asked people not to spoil the show on Twitter, including the hashtag, "#episode5shouldbegood." The fact that he somehow knows who is alive in one of the coming episodes and was spotted in Northern Ireland last summer sure does make it look more and more likely that the Super Bowl champion will appear on the show in some capacity.

But what's he doing in Westeros? And how will he fare when the Great War for the Iron Throne officially starts? Here are some of the possibilities.

Rodgers as a member of the Golden Company

It's not hard to imagine Rodgers sporting some fancy armor on a horse behind Captain Strickland, Cersei's top mercenary. The potential of him having a face off (or simply fail) against Jon Snow and the opposing armies is especially intriguing. Too bad we didn't get those elephants. That would have been something to see.

Rodgers as a member of Euron's fleet

The image of Rodgers's and Euron's mustaches standing side by side on a ship in rockstar costumes shooting up giant scorpions at Drogon should give you nightmares. Daenerys has overcome a lot to get to where she is, but this might be hard to escape.

Rodgers as a member of the northern army

The odds may look to be in Cersei's favor, but Daenerys still has Drogon. And unlike Rhaegal and Viserion, this dragon just can't seem to go down. That makes Dany and her forces a lot scarier, and if we know anything about Rodgers, its that he doesn't like to lose. Plus, hearing Rodgers talk in a Northern accent would be pretty entertaining.

Rodgers as a victim of the inevitable "Dracarys"

Dany is ready to rain fire on King's Landing. It would be tragic if Rodgers just happen to be taking a stroll in the capitol when she does. Unless you're a Bears, Vikings or Lions fan. Then I suppose it would be justice.

Rodgers as the new Prince of Dorne

This is the least likely of outcomes considering Rodgers's State Farm ads likely aren't enough to qualify him for a real acting job and there's no guarantee this new Prince of Dorne will even appear in the series. But you can never rule out Aaron Rodgers throwing us a Hail Mary. That Dornish yellow does seem very Packer-like.