Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the time to make a group of child cancer survivors's night on Thursday by surprising them during a group portrait.

Rodgers, who is known for being the all-time photobomber, took advantage of an opportunity to crash a group portrait at the Prevea Runway for Life —The Grand Finale fashion show. After they walked the runway on behalf of Families of Children with Cancer Inc., 85 child cancer survivors gathered for a photo. Rodgers then slipped out from backstage and stood grinning behind them until the reaction from the 500 people in attendance gave him away.

“I think that’s the beauty in life is that we can make an impact," Rodgers said at the event. "It doesn’t matter who you are, if you just are aware of what’s going on, you listen and you’re attentive to the need.

"It doesn’t have to be giving money to a cause. It can be just meeting someone where they’re at or having a conversation with someone or visiting somebody at the hospital or just anyway you can improve somebody’s life," he added. "I’m fortunate enough to be able to have the platform and the opportunity financially to make an impact.”

Rodgers also signed a No. 12 jersey that was auctioned off with a starting bid of $500. He later added four tickets to the Packers' Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 14. The winning bid was $11,000.

Rodgers has had an endorsement deal with Prevea since 2012, when he was first featured as its voice of wellness.