When cornerback Justin Layne was drafted by the Steelers last month, he knew he would need to do a little redecorating at his home.

The Cleveland native said "we're taking all the Browns stuff down" on draft night, and he wasn't kidding.

Layne posted a video and pictures on Instagram on April 28, the day after the draft ended, to show his father was serious about ushering in some new Steelers-themed decor. His dad, Deondre, painted over the brown and orange stripes on their bathroom walls with the Steelers' gold and black. Layne shared a photo of his dad posing with the finished product, which included a Steelers logo on the wall, a Terrible Towel and a picture to commemorate the cornerback getting drafted.

Pittsburgh selected Layne, a junior out of Michigan State, in the third round of the draft.

Layne confirmed on Friday at the Steelers' rookie minicamp that the changes around his family's house were complete.

"Yes, sir. Oh yeah, Browns everywhere, my dad took it all down and replaced it–literally, everything, every flag I had," Layne said, per ESPN. "So, it's all done. We are fully committed."

Hopefully, that new Pittsburgh-themed bathroom includes a shower with a Steel Curtain.