Aaron Rodgers Appears as Soldier in 'Game of Thrones' Cameo

Screenshot/Twitter

What happens when one of the greatest athletes in the world ends up on one of the most popular television shows in the world?

By Khadrice Rollins
May 12, 2019

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 8 of Game of Thrones

In a shocking plot twist, Aaron Rodgers entertained the world and delivered an impressive performance on a Sunday.

However, this time Rodgers wasn't on a football field, but instead making a cameo appearance on the HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

The two-time MVP showed his face briefly in the penultimate episode of the series, portraying a Lannister soldier before the battle at King's Landing. Unfortunately for Rodgers and his fellow soldiers, he was most likely roasted by Drogon in the battle.

Rodgers is the third from the right in the photo below.

If this isn't proof Mike McCarthy was underutilizing Rodgers's talent I don't know what is.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message