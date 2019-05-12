Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 8 of Game of Thrones

In a shocking plot twist, Aaron Rodgers entertained the world and delivered an impressive performance on a Sunday.

However, this time Rodgers wasn't on a football field, but instead making a cameo appearance on the HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

The two-time MVP showed his face briefly in the penultimate episode of the series, portraying a Lannister soldier before the battle at King's Landing. Unfortunately for Rodgers and his fellow soldiers, he was most likely roasted by Drogon in the battle.

Rodgers is the third from the right in the photo below.

If this isn't proof Mike McCarthy was underutilizing Rodgers's talent I don't know what is.