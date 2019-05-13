Apparently, the offseason for Russell Wilson is also stunting season.

In April, the Seahawks' five-time Pro Bowl quarterback became the highest-paid player in the NFL and announced it from bed—while alongside Ciara, his Grammy award-winning wife.

The latest flex from the Seattle signal-caller, however, is more heartwarming and, full disclosure, might provoke some tears.

On Sunday, Wilson posted a video on Instagram in which he surprises his mom with a brand-new home. And it's very, very clear that his mother is excited.

Seriously! Winning a Super Bowl (no, not on EA Sports' Madden) and buying your mother a nice house in the same lifetime is a feat few people ever get to accomplish. So whether you love his Wilson's sometimes interesting antics off the field, this is definitely a moment we can all agree is beautiful.