Russell Wilson bought his mother a house for Mother's Day.
Apparently, the offseason for Russell Wilson is also stunting season.
In April, the Seahawks' five-time Pro Bowl quarterback became the highest-paid player in the NFL and announced it from bed—while alongside Ciara, his Grammy award-winning wife.
The latest flex from the Seattle signal-caller, however, is more heartwarming and, full disclosure, might provoke some tears.
On Sunday, Wilson posted a video on Instagram in which he surprises his mom with a brand-new home. And it's very, very clear that his mother is excited.
Seriously! Winning a Super Bowl (no, not on EA Sports' Madden) and buying your mother a nice house in the same lifetime is a feat few people ever get to accomplish. So whether you love his Wilson's sometimes interesting antics off the field, this is definitely a moment we can all agree is beautiful.