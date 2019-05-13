Former New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Geno Smith is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, reports ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Smith, 28, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Jets after they drafted him in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 NFL draft.

He went 12-18 as a starter for the Jets and then signed a one-year deal with Giants in 2017.

He started one game that season against the Oakland Raiders, which happened to be the game where Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts ended.

Smith spent the 2018 campaign with the Chargers and threw only four passes while serving as a backup to Philip Rivers.

For his career, Smith has completed 58% of his passes for 6,182 yards with 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

The Seahawks also have former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch on the roster.