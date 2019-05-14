Raiders' Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty in Speeding Case

Brown was pulled over in November for driving over 100 miles per hour.

By Jenna West
May 14, 2019

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to appeal a reckless driving conviction.

Brown appeared at the Allegheny County Courthouse and agreed to plead guilty to driving at unsafe speeds, court records show. The receiver will pay a fine and get two points on his driving record, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In February, Brown was found guilty of reckless driving and paid over $700 in fines and fees to settle the case. Brown did not show up for the trial and was found guilty in absence. Ross Township Police pulled Brown over in November for driving over 100 miles per hour in his black Porsche just hours before a game against the Panthers.

If his reckless driving conviction stood, Brown would have had his driver's license suspended, reports the Gazette.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders in March and received two 2019 draft picks in exchange for the wideout. Brown finished the 2018 season with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

