Bills Superfan Ezra 'Pancho Billa' Castro Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images

"Pancho Billa" was one of the Buffalo Bills biggest fans and community members.

By Emily Caron
May 14, 2019

Buffalo Bills superfan Ezra Castro, known as "Pancho Billa," died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, his family announced on Twitter. Castro was 39.

"We have lost our dear brother ezra 'Pancho Billa' this morning," the family wrote. "We are thankful and forever grateful for all the love and support during this journey. Ezra was surrounded by family and loved ones."

A Texas native, Castro was diagnosed with stage four metastatic adenocarcinoma in 2017. He continued to fight cancer while winning over the hearts of Bills fans and organization members. Castro died at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"Pancho Billa" was on stage during the 2018 NFL Draft, which was held in Dallas, to announce the Bills selection of Harrison Phillips with the 96th overall pick. Castro was on the phone with Bills general manager Brandon Beane when Buffalo selected Ed Oliver with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula addressed Castro's passing in a tweet, writing, "Pancho was a pillar of positive strength and energy for me and all of #BillsMafia. He’s been a tremendous inspiration for our team. I was fortunate enough to spend time with him and get to know his story. My heart goes out to his children, friends and family. Viva Los Bills!"

Castro was honored by the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience in December with a Fan Wall of Fame plaque for his commitment to the Bills. He was the first Buffalo fan to receive this honor.

