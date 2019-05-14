Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to participate in the team's organized team activities that start on Tuesday, reports ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen.

These OTAs are voluntary, and the mandatory minicamp starts on June 3 for the Browns.

The New York Giants traded Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in March to Cleveland for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham will team up with former college teammate Jarvis Landry, quarterback Baker Mayfield and an improving defense to try to break Cleveland's decade long playoff drought.