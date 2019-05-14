Josh Rosen has not spoken to Cardinals' general manager Steve Keim in months, the quarterback revealed on Tuesday.

In an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Rosen said he still has not heard from Keim and had not heard from him in the month's leading up to this year's NFL draft, either.

The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 62 pick in this year's draft and a 2020 fifth-round pick. The move came one day after Arizona selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft.

On April 18, Rosen called the lack of communication and uncertainty around his future with the Cardinals "annoying" but added, "it is what it is." Rosen thanked the Cardinals and the fans in Arizona in a video following his trade and congratulated Murray on his draft selection.

Rosen made 14 appearances (13 starts) for Arizona as a rookie, supplanting Sam Bradford as the team's starter. He threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed 55.2% of his passes and was sacked 45 times last season, which ranked seventh-most in the league.

Rosen, 22, was the fourth QB (No. 10 overall) selected during the 2018 draft following Baker Mayfield (Browns), Sam Darnold (Jets) and Josh Allen (Bills).