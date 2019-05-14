Police are looking for as many as eight suspects after about 80 shots were fired into the home of Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Parks Frazier, according to RTV6 in Indianapolis.

Witnesses told investigators from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that eight young males pulled up to the house in multiple vehicles and opened fire. No residents were home at the time of the shooting.

According to the police report, per RTV6, the back door of the home was also kicked in and several more rounds were fired into the house from there. Both handgun and rifle casings were found in the street in front of the house.

Police found a cell phone belonging to one of the suspects at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Frazier joined the Colts coaching staff in April of 2018 as an assistant to head coach Frank Reich.