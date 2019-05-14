Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has been charged for his role in a bar fight in Florida, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Crawford was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly, which carries a maximum sentence of 60 days.

The incident took place on March 15, according to a complaint affidavit obtained by ESPN. A video published by TMZ on March 20 shows Crawford fighting with members of the security staff at Coyote Ugly Saloon, a bar in Panama City Beach.

The affidavit alleges Crawford "charged toward" an officer and "pushes in between the officer and the defendant's party" to keep the officer from restraining someone in his group.

Crawford pleaded not guilty to the charges and will have a court date next month.

In 15 games last season, Crawford finished with a career-best 5.5 sacks and tallied 17 solo tackles.