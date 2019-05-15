Report: Jets Trade LB Darron Lee to Chiefs for 2020 Sixth-Round Pick

The Jets selected Lee with the 20th pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

By Kaelen Jones
May 15, 2019

The Jets have reportedly traded outside linebacker Darron Lee to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The transaction marks the first since New York elevated head coach Adam Gase to an interim general manager role after firing Mike Maccagnan earlier Wednesday.

The Jets selected Lee with the 20th pick of the 2016 NFL draft. The Ohio State product appeared in 40 total games (36 total starts) during his three-year stint with New York. Last year, the 24-year-old appeared in 12 games (all starts) and tallied 74 total tackles.

Lee is one of many defensive additions Kansas City has made this offseason. The Chiefs have acquired defensive ends Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah, in addition to linebackers Jeremiah Attaochu and Damien Wilson, and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

