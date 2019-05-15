Browns running back Kareem Hunt spoke to the media for the first time in Cleveland on Wednesday. Hunt took to the podium following the Browns' second day of OTA's.

Hunt signed with Cleveland on Feb. 11, just over two months after being released by the Chiefs. Kansas City cut its leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

"It turned out to be good landing in a situation like the Browns, close to home again," Hunt said on Wednesday. "I just had to sit back [during my suspension] and keep faith and better myself as a person."

"I'm just grateful. I've apologized for my actions in the past and definitely won't make those same mistakes."



Hunt was suspended eight games by the NFL on March 15. He will be eligible for this first appearance with Browns on Nov. 10 when the Browns take on the Bills in Cleveland.

The Toledo product tallied 2,151 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in his first two seasons with Kansas City. Hunt was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.