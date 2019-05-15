Kyler Murray's First Autograph as a Rookie Sets Record at NFL Auction

The proceeds from the auctioned-off helmet will go back to the football program at Murray's high school.

By Emily Caron
May 15, 2019

Rookie QB Kyler Murray's first autograph as a Cardinal was auctioned off by the league for a record-setting $3,450, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. Bidding began at just $150.

The No. 1 overall draft pick autographed the since-auctioned-off helmet just moments after hearing his name called by Arizona, signing his name along with the message "Go Cards!"

The proceeds are going back to the football program at Allen High School (Texas), where Murray graduated from in 2014, marking the second year that NFL Auction proceeds went back to draftees' own high school football programs.

The draft helmet that received that highest bid last year belonged to Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, which sold for $2,030. No. 2 draft pick Nick Bosa's helmet from this year went for $850.

