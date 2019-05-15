Marcus Peters Gives Hilarious Weather Report on Local News in Hawaii

Marcus Peters: Rams cornerback and future weatherman?

By Emily Caron
May 15, 2019

Cornerback Marcus Peters is one of the Rams best players but if he decides to change careers, he might have found his second calling as a weatherman.

Peters delivered Wednesday morning's weather on Hawaii News Now, breaking down everything from wave sizes to where the "little bitty" sharks to where he's going to surf. Peters shared the post on his own Instagram account with the caption, "Bringing you that forecast... like only the Juiceman can."

Yep, that's about right.

The 26-year-old corner is currently in Hawaii with Josh Johnson and Marshawn Lynch to host the Fam 1st Family Foundation youth football camp. He'll return to the islands when Los Angeles plays the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu this preseason.

Check back in August for an update on whether or not he goes for round two with the weather.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message