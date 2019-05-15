Cornerback Marcus Peters is one of the Rams best players but if he decides to change careers, he might have found his second calling as a weatherman.

Peters delivered Wednesday morning's weather on Hawaii News Now, breaking down everything from wave sizes to where the "little bitty" sharks to where he's going to surf. Peters shared the post on his own Instagram account with the caption, "Bringing you that forecast... like only the Juiceman can."

Yep, that's about right.

The 26-year-old corner is currently in Hawaii with Josh Johnson and Marshawn Lynch to host the Fam 1st Family Foundation youth football camp. He'll return to the islands when Los Angeles plays the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu this preseason.

Check back in August for an update on whether or not he goes for round two with the weather.