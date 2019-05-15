Zion Williamson is expected to suit up for the Pelicans next season after New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. But Sean Payton may want to use Williamson next door at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints head coach tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Williamson in a New Orleans uniform on Wednesday morning as the Duke product donned his patented No. 1 in black and gold.

Williamson is certainly built to play in the NFL. At roughly 6'7", 280 pounds, he could line up at defensive end or tight end, mirroring Payton's former pass catcher Jimmy Graham. And Zion has quite the arm, too.

Zion throws this football into orbit 😱 pic.twitter.com/SNN25xkCJT — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) May 9, 2019

Payton and the Saints don't need too much help, though. They won the NFC South in 2018, reaching the NFC championship before losing to the Rams.