Redskins safety Landon Collins praised rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Wednesday while adding a dose of shade toward his former franchise.

"I thought [Haskins] was going to the Giants honestly," Haskins told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "That's who I thought they were going to get, that's who I thought they needed, and they decided to go elsewhere. When I saw we picked him up, I was like, we just stole the best quarterback."

New York selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick. Washington then scooped up the Ohio State product nine picks later, tabbing Haskins as its quarterback of the future at No. 15.

Collins played the first four years of his career with the Giants after being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft. The Alabama product tallied 428 tackles and eight interceptions with New York before signing with Washington on March 11.

The Redskins finished third in the NFC East at 7–9 in 2018. They have not won a playoff game since 2005.