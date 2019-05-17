Jason Witten: 2019 Cowboys Have 'Most Talent I've Seen'

Witten rejoined the Cowboys this year after spending a year in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

By Emily Caron
May 17, 2019

Veteran tight end Jason Witten says that he sees the 2019 Cowboys as the most talented team he has been on and added that playing with this team is possibly his best chance at reaching the Super Bowl. 

When asked about the team's potential this year, Witten told the Dallas Star-Telegram, that they have "most talent I’ve seen."

The 37-year-old veteran has gone 13–3 and been to playoffs as the No. 1 seed twice but still sees this season's team as the more talented. He added that behind guys like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot, who he sees as the leaders of the Cowboys offense and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who he says is the backbone for Dallas's defense, the team has it's the best shot at a Super Bowl appearance. The chance to play for a championship is part of the reason Witten says he returned.

Witten announced his decision to end his retirement and return to the NFL in February after retiring from the league last May. Witten will rejoin the Cowboys for his 16th career season. The longtime Dallas tight end was a member of Monday Night Football's broadcast booth in 2018 before experiencing a recent change of heart. 

