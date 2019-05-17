Changes could already be coming to the newly installed review rule for pass interference penalties, reports NFL.com's Judy Battista.

According to the report, NFL owners are looking at a proposal allowing the Competition Committee to possibly change the rule without the owners vote. The committee will look at letting coaches challenge any pass interference call or non-call in the game.

A rule that was approved in March allowed for challenges except for the final two minutes of each half, in which officials in the booth would have to initiate the review during that time.

The new rule is only for the 2019 season after the uproar following the NFC Championship Game when New Orleans Saints cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman made contact with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the fourth quarter.

Although no flag was thrown on the play, Robey-Coleman was fined over $26,000 a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis.

The Rams eventually won the game in overtime, advancing to the Super Bowl.

The change to the overtime rule is less likely to get any traction, according to NFL.com.

The issue was set aside in March at the owners' meeting after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship game loss to the New England Patriots.

In overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss and drove right down the field and scored a touchdown, ending the game.

The tabled proposal would have allow both teams to get a possession in overtime in both regular season and postseason games.