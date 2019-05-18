The Eagles put their offseason to good use on Saturday as the organization hosted the second annual Eagles Autism Challenge in Philadelphia.

The event raised $3.37 million on Saturday with more than 3,600 individuals participating in a charity bike ride, 5k walk/run or sensory walk, according to the Eagles' Dave Spadaro.

"Thank you all for being here today and for your unwavering commitment to helping improve the lives of those impacted by autism," Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie said on Saturday. "Last year I was overwhelmed and humbled by the incredible turnout for our first-ever Eagles Autism Challenge, in the rain. This year we've even surpassed last year's goals. To date almost $3.4 million has been raised."

We are proud to announce that the 2019 #EaglesAutismChallenge has raised $3.37 million and counting!



The fundraising efforts are not done yet, as you can still donate up until May 31:

Donations to the Eagles Autism Challenge will be accepted through May 31. The money raised will go to "the advancement of autism awareness, research, and action moving toward, ultimately, a cure," per Spadaro.