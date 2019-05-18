Keep up with the latest post-draft rumors and free agency signings.
While the 2019 NFL draft is in the books, the next wave of free agency has officially begun, with teams looking to continue to bolster their rosters before the start of the regular season.
Teams with money to spend still have a pool of talent to work with. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah remain on the market. Morris Claiborne, Jamie Collins, Jay Ajayi and Glover Quin are also still seeking a new home. Because signings after May 7 do not count against future compensatory draft picks, teams will have fresh motivation to explore the top veterans still available.
After firing Mike Maccagnan earlier in the week, the New York Jets are also looking to fill a void at general manager before the start of the season.
Here are the latest rumors as teams look to finalize their rosters.
• The Jets are potentially targeting Peyton Manning to fill the team's general manager position. Manning has ties with head coach Adam Gase from their time together in Denver. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)
• Adam Gase and Le'Veon Bell have been in "constant contact" with each other and have had "positive" conversations since the offseason program began last month. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
• The Broncos and Chris Harris have made progress on a poential short-term deal. Harris is entering the final year of his deal and requested in April to either be traded or given a new contract. (Mike Klis, 9News)
• The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray. The team has also signed wide receiver Michael Floyd. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
• Giants left tackle Nate Solder underwent minor surgery on his ankle but should be ready to play by training camp. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)