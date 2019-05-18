NFL Rumors: Jets May Pursue Peyton Manning for General Manager Position

Keep up with the latest post-draft rumors and free agency signings.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 18, 2019

While the 2019 NFL draft is in the books, the next wave of free agency has officially begun, with teams looking to continue to bolster their rosters before the start of the regular season.

Teams with money to spend still have a pool of talent to work with. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah remain on the market. Morris Claiborne, Jamie Collins, Jay Ajayi and Glover Quin are also still seeking a new home. Because signings after May 7 do not count against future compensatory draft picks, teams will have fresh motivation to explore the top veterans still available.

After firing Mike Maccagnan earlier in the week, the New York Jets are also looking to fill a void at general manager before the start of the season.

Here are the latest rumors as teams look to finalize their rosters.

• The Jets are potentially targeting Peyton Manning to fill the team's general manager position. Manning has ties with head coach Adam Gase from their time together in Denver. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

• Adam Gase and Le'Veon Bell have been in "constant contact" with each other and have had "positive" conversations since the offseason program began last month. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Broncos and Chris Harris have made progress on a poential short-term deal. Harris is entering the final year of his deal and requested in April to either be traded or given a new contract. (Mike Klis, 9News)

• The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray. The team has also signed wide receiver Michael Floyd. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Giants left tackle Nate Solder underwent minor surgery on his ankle but should be ready to play by training camp. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message