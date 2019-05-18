While the 2019 NFL draft is in the books, the next wave of free agency has officially begun, with teams looking to continue to bolster their rosters before the start of the regular season.

Teams with money to spend still have a pool of talent to work with. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah remain on the market. Morris Claiborne, Jamie Collins, Jay Ajayi and Glover Quin are also still seeking a new home. Because signings after May 7 do not count against future compensatory draft picks, teams will have fresh motivation to explore the top veterans still available.

After firing Mike Maccagnan earlier in the week, the New York Jets are also looking to fill a void at general manager before the start of the season.

Here are the latest rumors as teams look to finalize their rosters.