The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly signed quarterback Chad Kelly, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kelly, 25, was released by the Denver Broncos midseason last year after being arrested for trespassing. Kelly pled guilty to a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge over the incident.

The Broncos selected Kelly out of Ole Miss with the final pick of the 2017 draft. Kelly made his first-career appearance last year when he briefly replaced then-Denver starter Case Keenum while he was checked for a concussion against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelly is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly. He will join a Colts signal-caller room already featuring veterans Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett.