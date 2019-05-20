Eagles fans will be able to re-live the greatest moment in franchise history in Madden NFL 2020, with the 'Philly Special' entering the game's newest playbook, according to EA Sports' Anthony White.

"It's under the pistol formation, but the set is called Philly and when you look at the play it says, 'Philly Special' and then 'Fake Philly Special,'" White told the Eagle Eye in the Sky Podcast on Monday. "A couple of copycats popped up in the league last year, I know Week 17 the Dolphins ran it, I think the Falcons ran it. So I was like, 'Hey, well, what do we call it? Do we call it Miami special? I know the Browns ran it, do we call it the Cleveland special in their playbook?' So we're actually just going to leave it 'Philly,' even if we put it in another team's playbook."

The Philly Special will live on in Philadelphia sports lore after Nick Foles' touchdown catch before halftime of Super Bowl LII. Foles became the first player to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl as Philadelphia defeated the Patriots 41-33.

The Philly faithful will have to dial-up the play with Carson Wentz under center in Madden 2020. Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars in March, leaving Philadelphia after four playoff victories over the last two seasons.

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East at 9–7 in 2018. They defeated the Bears in the NFC Wild Card before losing to the Saints.