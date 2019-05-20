One former Missouri defensive lineman is trying a new approach to getting an NFL tryout.

Jordan Harold was spotted Monday outside the Panthers stadium, holding a sign that read, "Will pass rush for hot wings."

Harold's sign continued, "I slipped through the cracks," but the hot wings tactic has him going viral thanks to being spotted outside by Fox 46 reporter Will Kunkel.

Former Mizzou DE Jordan Harold stood outside the Panthers' stadium holding a sign that says 'will pass rush for hot wings'



(via @WillKunkelFOX46) pic.twitter.com/NHJPPe0Umg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

"I just want a shot,” Harold told Kunkel. "It takes a lot of humility to do something like this."

Harold was successful with a similar strategy before. The St. Louis native transferred from Northwest Missouri State and earned a walk-on spot for the Tigers after he stood outside the Missouri training complex to ask former defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski for a shot, according to the Kansas City Star. Harold not only got the spot, but he was later named a starter and put on scholarship.

His doggedness seems to be paying off, as the Panthers confirmed to Kunkel that his information was passed along to the scouting department.

It'll be interesting to see how a team's front office goes about this contract should it happen.