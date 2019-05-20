Ex-Missouri DL Brings Sign to Panthers Stadium Saying He'll 'Pass Rush for Hot Wings'

Former Missouri defensive lineman, Jordan Harold, is trying a new approach to getting an NFL tryout. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 20, 2019

One former Missouri defensive lineman is trying a new approach to getting an NFL tryout. 

Jordan Harold was spotted Monday outside the Panthers stadium, holding a sign that read, "Will pass rush for hot wings." 

Harold's sign continued, "I slipped through the cracks," but the hot wings tactic has him going viral thanks to being spotted outside by Fox 46 reporter Will Kunkel.

"I just want a shot,” Harold told Kunkel. "It takes a lot of humility to do something like this."

Harold was successful with a similar strategy before. The St. Louis native transferred from Northwest Missouri State and earned a walk-on spot for the Tigers after he stood outside the Missouri training complex to ask former defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski for a shot, according to the Kansas City Star. Harold not only got the spot, but he was later named a starter and put on scholarship.

His doggedness seems to be paying off, as the Panthers confirmed to Kunkel that his information was passed along to the scouting department. 

It'll be interesting to see how a team's front office goes about this contract should it happen. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message